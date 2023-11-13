Bangladesh urged to ensure fair polls, labour rights at UN review

Several influential UN member states, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, urged Bangladesh to ensure a free and fair election, freedom of expression, and assembly without restrictions during the United Nations Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) in Geneva on Monday.

The issue of labour rights leaders' persecution was also raised at the fourth session of the UPR, while a massive labour unrest is ongoing in Bangladesh over the revised wage of the readymade garment industry.

At the session, the Bangladeshi side identified the ongoing labour movement as an "instigation to thwart the democratic process of the country".

Various member states have recommended that Bangladesh address the following issues: extrajudicial executions and enforced disappearances; full freedom of the judiciary; amendment of the Cyber Security Act; a moratorium on the death penalty pending full abolition and commutation of all death sentences; ratification of the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture; and establishment of an independent mechanism to investigate complaints of torture.

The fourth UPR for Bangladesh occurred based on the national report submitted by the country, along with reports from UN entities and human rights and civil society groups.

In its report, the Committee against Torture under UNHRC recommended that Bangladesh grant access to the nine special procedures mandate holders who had requested visits and urged the country to extend an invitation to the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances to visit.

Law Minister Anisul Huq said in a virtual press conference after the 4th UPR, where he led the Bangladesh delegation that a total of 111 countries attended the session, and 90% of them lauded Bangladesh for its commitment to protecting human rights, gender equality, and socio-economic progress.

The critical position of different countries was classified as "mild criticism" by the law minister at the press briefing.

The law minister conveyed to the UN Human Rights Council that BNP's demand for holding polls under a caretaker government is "completely unconstitutional and illegal.

Mentioning that Bangladesh's Election Commission is independent, he said the government is committed to holding the next national election in a free, fair, and peaceful manner with the participation of the people.

The law minister highlighted BNP's "violence and destruction" on 28-29 October.

Regarding the RMG labour unrest, Anisul Huq told the UN body that the protests won't be recognised as a movement to secure labour rights as the protests are being instigated to thwart the democratic process of the country.

In an immediate reaction to the minister's statement, Amnesty International rejected the "mischaracterisation of the workers' rights protest".

"Amnesty rejects the law minister's mischaracterisation of workers' rights protests to be paid a living wage as 'labour unrest to thwart democratic process' and 'acts of sabotage," the rights body said in social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

It also said, "Workers' rights are human rights! Workers have the right to protest demanding a living wage."

The law minister told journalists that they would receive the documentation of recommendations by the various member states on Wednesday.

"Then, we will decide how many recommendations we accept and how many we do not," he said.

At the session, the US urged the Bangladesh government to ensure that human rights leaders and labour rights leaders are not persecuted, that fair trials are held, and that security agencies are held accountable for human rights violations.

The UK recommended freedom of expression and assembly without restrictions, the full independence of the judiciary, and the protection of the rights of women and girls, including a healthy life free from gender-based violence.

Switzerland recommended amending the Cyber Security Act in line with ICCPR and providing safe living conditions for Rohingya refugees.

Australia is deeply concerned about extrajudicial executions and enforced disappearances.

They recommended accountability and justice; safeguarding freedom of expression by amending provisions of the CSA that criminalise free speech; abolishing the death penalty; and amending the Penal Code to decriminalise same-sex intercourse among consenting adults.

China recommended ensuring the right to education for vulnerable groups, such as girls.

Finland commended Bangladesh's reform of the Evidence Act to limit questions about the character of the complainant in rape trials.

Romania recommended that Bangladesh adopt anti-discrimination legislation, strengthen the independence and respect of the judiciary, respect the right to freedom of assembly, and abolish the death penalty.

The Afghan Mission in Geneva commends Bangladesh for its efforts to achieve gender equality and political equality for women – one of the leading countries to achieve this in South Asia and the rest of the world.

Sierra Leone commends Bangladesh for hosting the displaced Rohingya refugees and facilitating the visits of seven UN special mandate holders.

Sri Lanka commends adopting legislative and policy reforms on democratic rights to uphold migrant workers.

Mauritius commends steps taken towards women's empowerment and gender equality, including drafting anti-discriminatory laws and creating a national action plan to end child marriages.

The law minister, in his remarks, said the government maintains a zero-tolerance policy against any human rights violation and highlighted the political space given to the opposition parties.

He mentioned the conviction of police officers in the custodial death case of Johnny.

He states that Bangladesh promotes religious freedom and has zero tolerance for religious extremism.

The UPR is a peer review of the human rights records of all 193 UN member states. Since its first meeting was held in April 2008, all 193 UN member states have been reviewed three times.

The UPR is a unique mechanism of the Human Rights Council that calls for each UN member state to undergo a peer review of its human rights records every 4.5 years.

Established in March 2006 by the UN General Assembly in resolution 60/251, the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) is designed to prompt, support, and expand the promotion and protection of human rights in every country.

"Bangladesh believes UPR is the most effective mechanism that can have a far-reaching impact on human rights protection on the ground. We appreciate the work done by civil society. We must not lose sight of the fact that, despite our challenges, we remain steadfast and use our level of sincerity and respect to address human rights," Anisul Huq said in his closing remarks.

"As a responsible and responsive nation, everyone will fully enjoy civil, political, as well as social and cultural rights. I look forward to continuing candid dialogue with the international community", he added.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Offices in Geneva, Mohammad Sufiur Rahman, among others, are taking part in the meeting.