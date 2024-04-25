Plan International celebrates 30 years of empowering girls and youth in Bangladesh



On Thursday, Plan International Bangladesh celebrated 30 years of glorious journey in Bangladesh at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Grand Ballroom to celebrate the successes achieved through collaborative efforts to support child rights and improve community options in Bangladesh.

Plan International has been actively working across Bangladesh as an international development and humanitarian organisation for the past three decades. In 1994, Plan International commenced its development efforts in Bangladesh through service delivery and, over time, evolved into a girls' rights-focused organization, reads a press release.

Chief Guest Dr. Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, Education and Cultural Affairs , Advisor to the prime minister, mentioned in his speech that, "The role of an organisation goes beyond simply carrying out routine tasks. It should serve as a catalyst for social change. Plan International Bangladesh has consistently embodied this principle.".

Simeen Hossain Rimi, state minister of the Ministry of Women and Children; Kamal Uddin Ahmed, Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission; and Rasheda K Chowdhury, Executive Director of CAMPE, were present at the event as Special Guests. Bhagyashri Dengle, Regional Director- Asia Regional Office, delivered a speech emphasizing on the pressing issue such as Child, Early & Forced Marriage. Sharon Kane, Director of Sub Region Asia Pacific, Plan International, provided the closing remarks and Kabita Bose, Country Director, Plan International Bangladesh, delivered a welcome speech upon the arrival of the distinguished guests.

The respective representatives from the Embassies also graced the event, along with high-level government officials and Community Service representatives. As part of the celebration, a panel discussion was arranged with distinguished panellists, enriching the celebration even more.

"Even today, one in three women faces discrimination at every level, from within their own families to broader society. According to a UN survey, we know it will take 131 years to eradicate this discrimination. Plan International Bangladesh is committed to working towards equality and equal rights at all levels in Bangladesh. We stand firmly on the foundation of the past 30 years of our experience, and will continue to pursue this path in the future," said Kabita Bose, Country Director, Plan International Bangladesh

In the first part of this day-long programme, various successes and achievements were showcased, including a video documentary, 30 Years of Plan International in Bangladesh, testimonies from dignitaries, and a story-telling segment of sponsored children. Besides, several other episodes of the 30-year celebration of Plan International Bangladesh were also held, followed by lunch, including the publication launch, reflections from former Plan employees, panel discussions towards a planned future, etc. A panel discussion session was held where the participants discussed on the pressing issues regarding climate change, girls' and young women's empowerment, child rights and protection, and education.

Over the past 30 years, Plan International Bangladesh has built strong bonds with communities nationwide through our dedicated efforts. Plan's primary focus remains on advocating for the rights and welfare of girls and youth, empowering them to reach their full potential and stand strongly. Through unwavering commitment, Plan International Bangladesh championed progress in education, reproductive health rights, gender equality, and child protection, witnessing the resilience of the people firsthand. It has demonstrated a robust response to crisis, addressing the needs of those affected by cyclones, severe flooding and forceful displacement. It continues to be committed to providing quality services in the Humanitarian Programme all over the country through inclusive quality education, sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), and Skills and Opportunities for Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship (SOYEE) with the assistance of Government, Embassies, Donor & partner organisations, volunteers, supporters, affiliated youth and youth groups who have endowed Plan with their kind appreciation and cooperation.

Plan International Bangladesh believes that concerted efforts to eliminate child marriage can accelerate progress towards its elimination and ensure that the country's targets to end child marriage by 2041 are realised. In this regard, Plan is committed to addressing the barriers which prevent the full participation of women & girls.