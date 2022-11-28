Fresh Happy Nappy and Babuland signs MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Meghna Group of Industries and Babuland Limited at the Head Office of Meghna Group of Industries.

Meghna Group of Industries' brand Fresh Happy Nappy Pants Diapers has brought a great offer to the common consumer through this MoU. Consumers will get an attractive discount by submitting a large packet containing the Happy Nappy Diaper offer sticker at Babuland.

Among the local diaper brands, Happy Nappy is the first to provide this offer through Babuland Limited, keeping children's entertainment in mind.

This offer is applicable for any branch of Babuland Limited in Dhaka only.

During the MoU signing ceremony, Babuland Limited Managing Director Sardar Md Enamul Haque, Meghna Group of Industries Senior GM (Brand) Kazi Md Mohiuddin, Senior DGM (Sales) Md Yasin Mollah and other senior officials were present.