Fly Far Ladies launches exclusive counselling session for parents to empower, encourage girls to explore the world

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a historic move to champion female travel and challenge cultural norms in Asia, Fly Far Ladies announces the launch of an unprecedented counselling session exclusively designed for parents.

This pioneering programme, titled "Enabling Journeys: Empowering Girls to Explore," aims to enlighten parents about the importance of their daughters' travel aspirations, address concerns they may have, and offer solutions through the support of strong women provided by Fly Far Ladies, reads a press release.

While female tourism is not widely embraced in Asia, Fly Far Ladies is determined to reshape this narrative. By providing secure and transformative travel experiences, the platform seeks to empower girls, allowing them to learn, exercise their rights, and embrace newfound freedom through exploration.

Girls in many Asian families often face restrictions and limited opportunities to travel due to concerns about security and undervaluing their need for exploration. Fly Far Ladies believes that traveling alone can be an unparalleled source of independence and confidence, offering the chance to discover hidden strengths and life-changing rewards. It represents the ultimate embodiment of empowerment, granting the freedom to make independent decisions and explore the world on one's terms.

To bring about a transformative change, Fly Far Ladies is launching an exclusive counselling session where girls can pre-book private slots for themselves and their parents. During these sessions, Fly Far Ladies will present compelling statistics, share inspiring success stories from accomplished female travellers, and provide expert guidance on the significance of female travel. Through open and meaningful dialogue, parents will have the opportunity to address their concerns regarding security, cultural barriers, and traditional mindsets that may hinder their daughters' travel aspirations, adds the release.

Nusrat Jahan Opi, founder and CEO of Fly Far Ladies. Photo: PR
Nusrat Jahan Opi, founder and CEO of Fly Far Ladies. Photo: PR

This pioneering counselling programme aims to dismantle the barriers impeding girls' travel ambitions in Bangladesh and throughout Asia. By involving parents in this conversation, Fly Far Ladies seeks to foster a society that recognises and values the profound impact of female travel on personal growth and empowerment.

This initiative marks the first of its kind in Bangladesh, offering a platform to reshape societal norms and equip parents with the tools to support and encourage their daughters' travel dreams. Through this, the platform endeavours to provide a safe and inclusive environment, nurturing girls' transformative journeys with the support of a community of strong women.

Fly Far Ladies warmly invites all girls and their parents to participate in these exclusive counselling sessions. These sessions promise valuable insights, addressing concerns related to female travel, and showcasing the diverse opportunities available through collaboration with Fly Far Ladies. Together, families can actively contribute to the development of a society that encourages freedom, empowerment, and the exploration of the world.

For further information and to reserve a private counseling session, interested participants can visit Fly Far Ladies' official website or contact their dedicated helpline.

