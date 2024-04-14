Mobile court launched to ensure fair hotel rent as tourist turnout remains high in Cox's Bazar

The Cox's Bazar district administration has taken several initiatives to ensure fair rent for hotel rooms as the district witnessed a boost in tourism during public holidays on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr this week.

"Every hotel in Cox's Bazar has been instructed to hang a list of the rents for their rooms. Several mobile courts of the district administration are also working to ensure that no extra rent is charged," said Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Shahin Imran.

"If extra money is collected, action will be taken against those involved," he added.

Known as the beach town, Cox's Bazar is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the country. With an extended six-day holiday on the occasion of Eid and Bengali New Year, people from across the country flocked to enjoy the sea there this week.

According to tourism officials, more than 2 lakh tourists flocked to Cox's Bazar on Saturday, the third day of the Eid holidays, amid scorching heat.

On Friday, the President of Cox's Bazar Hotel-Motel Guest House Owners Association Alhaj Abul Qasem Sikder told The Business Standard that businessmen are happy that after Ramadan, the tourists gathered as expected during the holidays.

"More than 500 residential hotels in Cox's Bazar were 70-80% booked on Friday [12 April]. Number of tourists is growing," he said.

The tourist turnout has remained high on Sunday as well as the country welcomes the Bengali year 1431. The local administration organised a Mangal Shobhajatra in the morning with hundreds of people participating.

As the day went by, the Cox's Bazar sea beach, the longest in the world, saw groups of tourists roaming at different points stretching up to five kilometres from Kolatoli Point to Laboni Point.

"I came to Cox's Bazar with my family during Eid and Pahela Baishakh holidays. I travelled to many places.," Akibul Islam, a tourist from Dhaka's Farmgate.\

Sajjadul Hasan, a resident of Comilla's Kotbari, said, 'Cox's Bazar makes me feel as happy as Eid and the Pahela Baishakh. Irrespective of religion, caste and party, it is really good to see the gathering of lakhs of people on the beach on this day."

The surge in tourists has brought more income for the local businesses.

Anwarul Islam, a photographer working on the beach, said, "After a very dry business period, I earned some good money during the Eid holidays. Today, on Pahela Baishakh, income has increased a bit more. Visitors are wearing colourful clothes and taking pictures. If I take a good picture, they pay me extra. All in all, good times are going now."

Mohammad Shahin, a horse owner of Cox's Bazar's Samitipara, said, "Due to the growing demand rental fees for horses have increased a bit since Eid day. Hope this trend will continue. Tourists are taking pictures after riding the horses. This moment makes me feel very good."

Tourist Police Cox's Bazar Chief Additional DIG Apel Mahmud said, 'More than 200 tourist policemen are working to ensure the safety of a large number of visitors from different parts. Uninterrupted service and security are being provided to tourists day and night."