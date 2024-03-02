First successful cube satellite balloon test in Bangladesh: Fifth Foundation Anniversary of BSMRAAU

Photo: Courtesy

On 28 February 2024, on the fifth foundation anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University, a successful balloon test of the Cube Satellite was completed in the presence of Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, BBP, BUP, nswc, fawc, psc, Chief of Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force, as the Chief Guest.

Vice Chancellor of BSMRAAU Air Vice Marshal AKM Manirul Bahar, BSP, ndc, hdmc, afwc, psc, ADWC, Vice Chancellors of other universities, teachers, and other distinguished guests were also present at that time.

In this test of the cube satellite assembled in the lab of BSMRAAU, the cube satellite was raised to a height of 1126 feet above the ground in a weather balloon.

Later, temperature, pressure, altitude, and satellite camera images were recorded through self-made ground stations. This type of test is the first in Bangladesh.

Assembly of this Cube Satellite, construction of the payload circuit, mission design, all programming, and construction of the ground station were done by 'Pico-Satellite for Bangladesh' Project Team.

This project is a joint venture of Pico Satellite Company, BSMRAAU and ICT Division a2i.

It is under the overall supervision of a Valiant Freedom Fighter Professor Dr Nazmul Ula, Distinguished Professor Air Commodore (retd) Dr Md Afzal Hossain, and Assistant Professor Md Samin Rahman.

Besides, BSMRAAU students played a leading role in this balloon test: Redwan, Nuzhat, Benzir, Alif, Rafi, Ushoshi, Moontaha, Siam, Ehsan, Sami, Joy, Faria, Humaira, Samia, Ninad, Shafeen, Fatiha, Holyjeet, Ahnaf and Olee.

With this historic achievement, BSMRAAU represented a significant breakthrough in space technology research and development in Bangladesh.

It also demonstrated a strong commitment to developing the next generation of aerospace engineers and scientists.

The 'Pico-Satellite for Bangladesh' project team is working with the dream of manufacturing small satellites in Bangladesh and exported outside the country.

Thus, slowly but surely Bangladesh will become an important part of the global space economy.