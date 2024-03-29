Training workshop on 'Implementation of National Integrity Strategy and Integrity at Work' held at BSMRAAU

Photo: Courtesy

On 28 March Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU), organised a training workshop at Dhaka Campus on "Implementation of National Integrity Strategy and Integrity at Work" to implement national integrity strategy at BSMRAAU while Lalmonirhat campus attended virtually.

Air Vice Marshal A K M Manirul Bahar, BSP, ndc, hdmc, afwc, psc, ADWC was present as the chief guest in the said training.

At the outset of the programme, Air Commodore (Retd) Md. Afzal Hossain, PhD, President of APA Committee of the University gave a welcome speech.

Then the chief guest of the workshop and chairman of BSMRAAU Ethics Committee, vice-chancellor gave his valuable speech on the subject. Air Commodore ATM Habibur Rahman, BSP, ndc, afwc, psc, GD(P) gave a presentation on "Implementation of National Hygiene Strategy and Hygiene at Work" as resource person.

Various methods and ways of implementing the action plan of the integrity strategy were discussed elaborately in the meeting.

The meeting of ethics committee, organized in great month of independence, ended with open discussion, interaction and exchange of views followed by closing speech and thanks giving by Group Captain Muhammad Rafiqul Islam, focal point officer of APA committee.