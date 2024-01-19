Annual cultural festival celebrated at BSMRAAU's Lalmonirhat campus

19 January, 2024, 11:30 am
Annual cultural festival celebrated at BSMRAAU's Lalmonirhat campus

19 January, 2024, 11:30 am
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) hosted its annual cultural festival on 17 January at its Lalmonirhat campus. 

The event featured a diverse array of musical performances by the university's students, local artists, and bands, reads a press release.

The festival was graced by the presence of the university's Vice Chancellor, Air Vice Marshal A S M Fakhrul Islam, along with the Chairman and four members of the Civil Aviation Authority, and local Members of Parliament.

The event showcased a rich cultural programme, enjoyed by university staff, teachers, students, and other employees.

The performances were a blend of traditional and contemporary styles, highlighting the artistic talents within the university and the local community.

 

