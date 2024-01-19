Annual cultural festival celebrated at BSMRAAU's Lalmonirhat campus
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) hosted its annual cultural festival on 17 January at its Lalmonirhat campus.
The event featured a diverse array of musical performances by the university's students, local artists, and bands, reads a press release.
The festival was graced by the presence of the university's Vice Chancellor, Air Vice Marshal A S M Fakhrul Islam, along with the Chairman and four members of the Civil Aviation Authority, and local Members of Parliament.
The event showcased a rich cultural programme, enjoyed by university staff, teachers, students, and other employees.
The performances were a blend of traditional and contemporary styles, highlighting the artistic talents within the university and the local community.