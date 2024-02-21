BSMRAAU observes Martyrs’ Day and International Mother Language Day

Corporates

Press Release
21 February, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 07:38 pm

Related News

BSMRAAU observes Martyrs’ Day and International Mother Language Day

Press Release
21 February, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 07:38 pm

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) has observed Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day on Wednesday (21 February) in its Dhaka and Lalmonirhat campus.

To mark the day, the university Vice Chancellor Air Vice Marshal AKM Monirul Bahar placed floral wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar, reads a press release.

Pro-vice chancellor, treasurer, registrar, other officers and employees were also present. 

The programmes of the day started by placing wreaths at the altar of Lalmonirhat District Central Shaheed Minar in Lalmonirhat campus of the University.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

4h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

1d | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

1d | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Mehedi Hasan

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

31m | Videos
Israel's economy shrinks on Gaza war

Israel's economy shrinks on Gaza war

1h | Videos
Wall to wall Bangabandhu, Nazrul, Dhirendranath, Shamsur Rahman in Shaheed Minar Area

Wall to wall Bangabandhu, Nazrul, Dhirendranath, Shamsur Rahman in Shaheed Minar Area

2h | Videos
Famous coaches who are unemployed

Famous coaches who are unemployed

3h | Videos