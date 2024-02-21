BSMRAAU observes Martyrs’ Day and International Mother Language Day

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) has observed Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day on Wednesday (21 February) in its Dhaka and Lalmonirhat campus.

To mark the day, the university Vice Chancellor Air Vice Marshal AKM Monirul Bahar placed floral wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar, reads a press release.

Pro-vice chancellor, treasurer, registrar, other officers and employees were also present.

The programmes of the day started by placing wreaths at the altar of Lalmonirhat District Central Shaheed Minar in Lalmonirhat campus of the University.

