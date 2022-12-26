First Security Islami Bank relocates Dhanmondi branch to new premises

First Security Islami Bank Ltd has relocated its Dhanmondi branch to new premises with a view to providing shariah based banking services to a greater extent to its clients.

The new location is holding # 19, Plot # 108 (Old), 19 (New), Road # 02, Dhanmondi, Dhaka, reads a press release.

Syed Waseque Md Ali, managing director of the bank, inaugurated the activities of the relocated branch at new premises.

Among others, Abdul Aziz, Additional Managing Director, Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director, Principal Shahjahan Alam Saju, Secretary, Banbais Kallyan Trust, Kamal Sharif, Chairman, Rhymer Chemical Industry Ltd., Md. Abdur Rashid, Zonal Head of Dhaka South, Khundker Shamim Ahmed, Zonal Head of Dhaka North, Mustafizur Rahman, Manager of Dhanmondi Branch along with other officials and local elites were present in the occasion. A Doa Mahfil was organized in this regard.