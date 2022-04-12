First-ever Level 5 Competency-Based Training and Assessment training for Master Trainers held

Corporates

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 02:35 pm

Related News

First-ever Level 5 Competency-Based Training and Assessment training for Master Trainers held

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 02:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The professionalisation of TVET teachers or trainers is critical in order to build a quality technical and vocational training system to produce highly skilled trainees. 

Therefore improving the pedagogical and technical skills of TVET teachers is a key priority to achieve this objective.

With the technical assistance from International Labour Organisation (ILO) Skills 21 project, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) and Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB) have introduced the first-ever Level 5 (pedagogical) Competency-Based Training and Assessment training for Master Trainers in Bangladesh.

Some 24 TVET teachers and trainers, who are all level 4 qualified trainers and assessors from all over Bangladesh, have participated in the month-long training, led by an international Master Trainer.

Eventually, these trained master trainers will train another 180 teachers and trainers next year. 

These training courses will produce a pool of trained master trainers to educate and upskills TVET students.

The residential training started on 14 March and ended on Monday, and the skills assessment will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.  

BTEB developed the competency standards for Level 5 with the support by the ILO Skills 21 project, which is funded by the European Union.

In the closing session of this training, the Secretary TMED Md Kamal Hossain said, "In order to modernise the TVET system, the government prioritises the transformation of the traditional TVET system to CBT&A methodology. This requires a structured process like Competency-Based Teaching".

"TVET teachers must master the required occupational skills in order to deliver the contents of the lessons to create a conducive and effective learning environment that enhances the quality and professionalism of TVET graduates. This training is therefore an important stepping stone on the path towards full modernisation of the TVET system", he added.

Contributing to the whole-of-system quality upgrade of the Bangladeshi TVET system, the ILO  EU funded Skills 21 project has trained 2,800 trainers and assessors in order to raise their professional qualifications level. 

ILO Country Director Tuomo Poutiainen commented, ''Master Trainers will play a key role in increasing the number of qualified TVET trainers in Bangladesh helping to build a modern and contemporary TVET system for the country ."

He also confirmed that ILO will continue to support the government of Bangladesh through developing additional qualification packages and supporting the alignment of TVET curriculum. 

High-level professional qualifications of master trainers are essential for a high-quality TVET system capable of upskilling youth to meet the requirements of the growing Bangladeshi economy currently and for the future.

Uttam Kumar Das, instructor, Bangladesh Korea Technical Training Centre, expressed that the Training Need Assessment, one of the Level 5 master training modules, is crucial to identify gaps in training both for the trainers and students.

Md Mostafizur Rahman, chief instructor, Vocational Teachers Training Institute, said the development of competency standards is one of the newest things they have learned from this training.

He also mentioned the different ways to develop digital learning materials and connect them with the training.

Skills 21 project is a joint initiative of the Government of Bangladesh and the International Labour Organization (ILO), funded by the European Union. The project seeks to increase productivity and employment opportunities through an environmentally conscious, inclusive, demand-driven, and interlinked skills development system responding to the needs of the labour market.
 

Bangladesh / ILO / vocational education

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

(From left to right) Saraf Fardeen, Farhana Shikder, Nazia Naf. Photo: Courtesy

The rise of the home-decor influencers

3h | Habitat
Tarique Afzal. Illustration: TBS

AB Bank aims to expand services to every corner of Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
By the end of this year, Osudpotro wants to provide the fastest delivery all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Osudpotro: An online pharmacy looking to be more than a drugstore

5h | Panorama
Bitcoin has its advocates, though has too short a history and too high a volatility to be considered a safe inflation hedge. Photo: Bloomberg

Know a good inflation hedge? Tell me, please

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The story of the beginning of KEPZ

The story of the beginning of KEPZ

54m | Videos
Garment workers getting daily commodities at low prices

Garment workers getting daily commodities at low prices

6h | Videos
Shop keepers anticipate massive profits as festivity returns to Eid shopping

Shop keepers anticipate massive profits as festivity returns to Eid shopping

18h | Videos
Why Sri Lankan doctors fearing more deaths than Covid

Why Sri Lankan doctors fearing more deaths than Covid

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds