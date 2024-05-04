Meghna Bank launches dedicated business unit to extend end to end banking support for airlines

Meghna Bank launches a dedicated business unit to extend end to end banking support for Airlines companies.

Recently the official inauguration of this specialized unit was held at Meghna Bank head office in presence of senior executives of top line airlines - Emirates, Qatar Airways, Gulf Air, Thai Airways, China Eastern Airlines, and Kuwait Airways, reads a press release.

This event signifies Meghna Bank's commitment towards the pivotal role for nurturing the mutually beneficial relationships with this industry.

Meghna Bank's Managing Director & CEO Mr. Kazi Ahsan Khalil, Deputy Managing Director Mr. Kimiwa Saddat, high officials from the bank and the major airlines companies were present at the event.

Meghna Bank's commitment towards service excellence, innovation and advanced solution is the key drive to propel it's journey to become industry leader. This initiative is one of the strategic moves towards next level journey of the bank.