Faruk Ahammad promoted as DMD of UCB

Faruk Ahammad, a prominent banker, has recently been promoted to the position of Deputy Managing Director at United Commercial Bank PLC.

Prior to this promotion, he served as Senior Executive Vice President and CFO of the bank, according to a press release.

With over 23 years of versatile experience in various industries such as financial services, manufacturing, capital market, and telecommunications. He began his professional journey at IPDC and went on to hold senior management strategic roles in different organisations.

Ahammad's professional history includes serving as the Chief Internal Auditor (CIA) of Prime Bank Limited, Chief Financial Officer of the City Bank Limited and Brac Bank Limited, Company Secretary of Brac Bank Limited, Director of Finance of Edocto Bangladesh Company Limited (a subsidiary of Axiata Group Malaysia), Managing Director and CEO of Apex Investments Limited, and Group Chief Operating Officer of Saad Musa Group of Industries.

He is a Qualified Chartered Accountant and Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB), he graduated with distinction from the National University, achieving a Bachelor of Commerce degree and securing the 5th position in the combined merit list.