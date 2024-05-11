UCB subsidiaries introduce loyalty cards with exclusive benefits

11 May, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 02:28 pm

11 May, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 02:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Three subsidiaries of United Commercial Bank PLC—UCB Stock Brokerage Limited, UCB Investment Limited, and UCB Asset Management Limited—recently introduced their loyalty cards, UCB Stock Elite, UCB Investment Royale, and UCB Asset Privilege, to offer exclusive benefits to customers. 

The cards were launched in an elegant ceremony at Radisson Blu Dhaka. The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman, Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, was present at the event as the chief guest, reads a press release.

The event was also graced by the presence of United Commercial Bank PLC Executive Committee Chairman Anisuzzaman Chowdhury and Managing Director & CEO Arif Quadri. 

The Senior Management of United Commercial Bank PLC, including Additional Managing Director & Company Secretary ATM Tahmiduzzaman, UCB Stock Brokerage Limited Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rahmat Pasha, UCB Investment Limited Managing Director and CEO Tanzim Alamgir and UCB Asset Management Limited Managing Director and CEO Shekh Mohammad Rashedul Hasan, and other dignitaries were also present at the event. 

The loyalty cards, tailored for the select clients of UCB Stock Brokerage Limited, UCB Investment Limited, and UCB Asset Management Limited, offer exclusive privileges to their customers to enhance their experience within UCB Group.

UCB Capital Market Loyalty Program aims to recognize and appreciate the loyal support of its esteemed clientele and potential affiliates across the UCB subsidiaries in the capital market.

