Family Welfare Service and Campaign Week observed

The Directorate General of Family Planning inaugurated Family Welfare Service and Campaign Week-2022.

On the occasion, a colourful programme was held at Maternal and Child Health Training Institute (MCHTI) in the capital's Mirpur area, reads a press release.

The theme of this year's Family Welfare Service and Campaign Week is "Family planning system, child and maternal health will improve if taken on time".

Saiful Hasan Badal, secretary of Medical Education And Family Welfare Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was present as the chief guest of the programme.

Directorate General of Family Planning (Grade-1) Sahan Ara Banu presided over the event as special guests were Director Generals of the National Institute of Population Research and Training and Directorate General of Nursing and Midwifery.