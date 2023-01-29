Coast Guard Family Welfare Association distributes winter clothes

Bangladesh Coast Guard Family Welfare Association (CGFWA) distributed winter clothes among the poor cold-hit people at the premises of the Coast Guard headquarters in the capital on Sunday (29 January).

Begum Muslima Chowdhury, president of CGFWA, inaugurated the distribution programme where executive members of the association were present, said a press release.

CGFWA has been conducting various public welfare and service activities since 2002 and distributes winter clothes every year among the poor and cold-hit people of different zones of Bangladesh Coast Guard and adjacent areas, said Lt Commander Abdur Rahman, media officer of Coast Guard headquarters.