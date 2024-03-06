Falcon Fit opens flagship store in Dhaka

06 March, 2024, 02:15 pm
06 March, 2024

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Brace yourselves for a game-changer as Falcon Fit, the groundbreaking Bangladeshi sportswear brand, opened its flagship outlet in Dhaka'sMohammadpur on March 5th, 2024.

The cutting-edge retail haven isn't just a store; it's a destination designed to elevate your fitness journey and redefine the future of Bangladeshi sportswear, reads a press release.

Why Falcon Fit?

Experience the latest: Explore a comprehensive collection of top-tier sportswear, rivaling international brands in quality and design.

Unlock your potential: Benefit from the expertise and passion of our staff, who will help you find the perfect gear to achieve your fitness goals.

Immerse yourself: Step into an inspiring atmosphere that fuels your motivation and ignites your inner athlete.

Where Passion Meets Innovation

Since its inception in 2017, Falcon Fit has established itself as a symbol of quality and affordability, continuously pushing the boundaries of Bangladeshi innovation. Through relentless dedication to research, development, and exceptional customer service, they've built a loyal following and expanded their reach through partnerships with Unimart and Meena Bazar. Now, with the launch of their flagship outlet,

Falcon Fit takes center stage, ready to Redefine and inspire a culture of active lifestyle.

Visit the store located at 18-A/4, Block: F, Mohammadpur Housing Estate, Shyamoli Ring Road, Dhaka 1207.

Be prepared to be impressed as the flagship outlet offers an unmatched experience.

