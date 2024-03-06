Falcon Fit opens flagship store in Dhaka

Falcon Fit, a pioneering sportswear brand based in Bangladesh, announced the opening of its flagship store in Mohammadpur on 5 March.

Established in 2017, Falcon Fit has rapidly gained recognition for its high-quality, affordable sportswear, challenging international brands with its innovative designs and exceptional customer service, reads a press release.

The new flagship outlet, located at 18-A/4, Block: F, Mohammadpur Housing Estate, Shyamoli Ring Road, Dhaka 1207, is set to become a cornerstone in the Bangladeshi sportswear industry.

Offering a wide array of top-tier fitness apparel, the store promises an immersive shopping experience designed to motivate and inspire fitness enthusiasts.

"Falcon Fit is not just a brand; it's a testament to Bangladeshi innovation in the sportswear sector," said a spokesperson for Falcon Fit.

"Our commitment to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction has driven our success. This flagship store represents a significant milestone in our mission to redefine the sportswear market in Bangladesh."

The brand has been known for its dedication to research and development, leading to partnerships with prominent retail chains like Unimart and Meena Bazar.

With the launch of the flagship store, Falcon Fit aims to further solidify its presence and influence in promoting an active lifestyle among Bangladeshi consumers.

Customers visiting the store can expect personalized assistance from knowledgeable staff, helping them select the perfect gear to meet their fitness goals.

The store's inspiring atmosphere is specifically designed to ignite the inner athlete in every visitor, fostering a culture of fitness and wellness.