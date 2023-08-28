Extreme Exhibition and Event Solution Ltd, I-Station Ltd announce merger

Corporates

Press Release
28 August, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 03:57 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Extreme Exhibition and Event Solution Ltd aka E3 Solutions, a renowned trade exhibition management company, and I-Station Ltd, an emerging company in Events, Exhibition and conference services, announced their merger on 24 August , creating an industry expertise in organising exhibitions and logistical solutions on a bigger scale.

E3 Solutions Managing Director, Md. Rezaul Karim Bhuiyan and I-Station Managing Director, Madhu Sudan Saha have confirmed that both organisations will run simultaneously from the same platform in order to enhance mutual business performance. The headquarters for the combined company will be in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

"Our partnership over the last few years made this an easy decision and our companies really had some incredible synergies," said Md Rezaul Karim Bhuiyan.

"This is really an exciting moment for both companies," said Madhu Sudan Saha. "We've built an incredible relationship over the years."

Clients should not see any major changes with the services they receive from both companies and now we believe in serving our clients in a wider context with more power in the team composition.

 

