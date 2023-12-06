Exim Bank signs agreement with Apollo Hospital

06 December, 2023, 05:15 pm
06 December, 2023

Exim Bank signs agreement with Apollo Hospital

Exim Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals Limited, Kolkata in a programme held at Exim Bank's head office in Dhaka on Tuesday (5 December).

Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain and Chief Executive officer of Apollo Hospital, Kolkata Rana Dasgupta signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, said a press release.

Under this agreement, the executives, officers and card holders (Debit & Investment) of Exim Bank will get up to 30% discount on different facilities of Apollo Hospital. Additional 5% discount will be given on all health services through payment with Exim Bank's Visa-branded Islamic Investment Card.

