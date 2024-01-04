Exim Bank launches new product 'Exim Scholars'

Exim Bank launched a new investment product titled 'Exim Scholars' to provide financial support to the students and professionals for higher study abroad.

Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain launched this product as chief guest in a ceremony at Exim Bank head office while Additional Managing Director and chairman of the product development committee Md Humayun Kabir presided over the programme, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Director Shah Md Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Md Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam and divisional heads of head office were also present in the ceremony. All branch managers were connected virtually at the event.

Chief guest of the programme Mohammad Feroz Hossain said, "Exim Bank always gives utmost importance to the needs of the customers. As part of that, today we have launched this product titled Exim Scholars."

