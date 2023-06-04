Exim Bank inaugurates sub-branch in Gulshan Link Road

04 June, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 09:31 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Export Import Bank of Bangladesh Limited inaugurates a sub-branch in the Gulshan-Tejgaon Link Road (Biruttam Mir Shaukat Ali Road) in the capital, adjacent to NASA Group's head office. 

Exim Bank Chairman Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder inaugurated the sub-branch under Head Office Corporate branch as chief guest while Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain presided over the programme, said a press release.

Members of the Board of Directors of Exim Bank Lt Col (Retd) Serajul Islam Bir Pratik (Bar), Vice Chairman of NASA Group Khandkar Saiful Alam, Advisor of NASA Group Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank Md. Humayun Kabir, Shah Md. Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Md. Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam and Local dignitaries were also present in the ceremony.

