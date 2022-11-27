EWU Robotics Club champions 'ITechExpo IUBAT 2022'

Corporates

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 04:17 pm

EWU Robotics Club champions &#039;ITechExpo IUBAT 2022&#039;

East West University Robotics Club (EWURC) has become the champion in the competition of 'ITechExpo IUBAT 2022' held on 22-23 November at the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT). 

Forty public and private universities participated in that competition, reads a press release. 

The winning team will represent Bangladesh in the international event to be held in Mumbai, India. 

The project by EWURC displayed an innovative fume purification system that separates toxic substances from the exhaust and deposits them inside the device, which can be recycled and turned into useful products. 

The EWURC team members were Md Salauddin Sakib, Md Asad Chowdhury Dipu and Md Mizanur Rahman. 

Prof Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser of EWU and a former governor of the Bangladesh Bank and Prof Dr MM Shahidul Hassan, Vice-Chancellor of EWU congratulated EWURC for the hard-earned achievement. 

East West University (EWU)

