EMK center unveils small grant 2024 winners: igniting innovation and collaboration for social change

The EMK Center is thrilled to announce the recipients of its highly anticipated Small Grant 2024, a platform dedicated to fostering grassroots initiatives that strengthen the bonds between the United States and Bangladesh.

This annual grant showcases a diverse array of innovative projects aimed at addressing local challenges and promoting deeper collaboration between the two nations.

The Small Grant Agreement Signing Ceremony, held on April 1, 2024, at the EMK Center's Dialogue Room, marked the commencement of six transformative projects:

Heritage Tales: Revitalising Bangladesh's Indigenous Narratives through Comic Art. Heal & Thrive Green Horizon: Empowering Youth for Circular Entrepreneurship in Saint Martin Island We Will Rock You! Voice of Tomorrow. Promoting Human Rights through Youth Initiatives

With fifteen passionate participants representing diverse backgrounds and visions, the ceremony epitomised the spirit of partnership and community-driven change.

These grants serve as a catalyst for empowering individuals, groups, and organisations to implement creative solutions that contribute to positive social change.

From revitalising Bangladesh's indigenous narratives through comic art to empowering youth for circular entrepreneurship in Saint Martin Island, each project reflects a commitment to innovation and community engagement.

Aligned with the strategic priorities outlined by the US Mission to Bangladesh Integrated Country Strategy, these initiatives are poised to make a meaningful impact on local communities.

By addressing intricate social challenges and promoting cultural exchange, the Small Grant 2024 recipients are paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.

As we embark on this journey together, it reaffirms our commitment to supporting these remarkable projects and nurturing a culture of collaboration and innovation. We are confident that the long-term impacts of this program will be felt far beyond its duration, leaving an indelible mark on society.

The EMK Center extends its congratulations to all the Small Grant 2024 recipients and looks forward to witnessing the transformative power of their projects unfold in the months ahead.

For more information about the Small Grant 2024 program and its recipients, please contact [email protected]