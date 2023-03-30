Emirates passengers can seamlessly travel to over 150 US points

Emirates and United have activated their codeshare partnership, allowing Emirates customers to enjoy easier access to an expanded choice of US destinations.

Beginning 30 March, Emirates customers will be able to fly to Chicago, Houston or San Francisco - and connect easily to an expansive network of 150 domestic US points, on flights operated by United, reads a press release.

Similarly, Emirates' customers in the US planning trips to Dubai and beyond can utilise United's services to easily connect to Emirates operated flights bound for Dubai, via Chicago, Houston or San Francisco.

The world just got bigger for US travellers journeying to the Middle East, Africa, Asia, or Australasia with access to more than 80 destinations in Emirates' network, beyond Dubai, the release added.

Travellers can plan their entire trip on a single-ticket and convenient bag check-through to the final destination.

The partnership also extends to both airlines' frequent flyer programmes, Skywards and Mileage Plus, enabling eligible members to enjoy loyalty rewards when they travel on Emirates or United operated flights and lounge access at airports across both carriers' networks, when connecting to codeshare flights.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Chief Commercial Officer said, "In phase two of our partnership, we also look forward to extending the same convenient travel benefits to our customers flying to other points in the Americas."

Emirates and United have an interline arrangement that allows passengers to easily reach a wider choice of destinations in the Americas outside of the US.

Emirates customers will be able to choose from an additional 77 points spanning Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and South America, while also enjoying convenienes like flight itineraries on a single-ticket and smooth connections via the three hubs (Chicago, Houston and San Francisco).

Emirates currently offers services between its hub in Dubai and 12 US cities, as well as five points across Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.

The airline now operates 21 weekly flights between Dhaka and Dubai and customers from Bangladesh can travel to over 140 destinations across six continents, via Dubai.