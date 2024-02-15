Emirates boosts flights to Osaka

15 February, 2024, 01:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Emirates will be boosting its services to Osaka, Japan with the introduction of the A380 starting from 1 June 2024. 

The A380 to be deployed to Osaka will be retrofitted with the airline's latest product, Premium Economy, making it the second Japanese gateway to operate with the newly upgraded aircraft., reads a press release.

The upgraded service will offer increased seat capacity on flights to and from Japan's second largest city, in addition to Premium Economy Class for customers, as well as refreshed interiors across First, Business and Economy Class cabins.

From 1 June, Emirates' four-class A380 will replace the airline's Boeing 777-300ER aircraft currently operating to and from Osaka's Kansai International Airport.

With upgraded A380 operations, Emirates will offer 910 additional weekly seats between Dubai and Osaka.

Emirates' four-class A380 deployed to Osaka will feature 14 First Class suites, 76 lie-flat seats in Business Class, 56 seats in Premium Economy Class and 338 ergonomically designed seats in Economy Class. 

In December 2023, Emirates launched its Premium Economy product on the Dubai-Narita route. 

The airline's distinctive product is currently available on flights to 14 other destinations globally, including New York JFK, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, London Heathrow, Sydney, Auckland, Christchurch, Melbourne, Singapore, Mumbai, Bangalore, Sao Paulo and Dubai.
 

