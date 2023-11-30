Elevating Healthcare: SUB's Department of Public Health hosts successful seminar on professional development

The Department of Public Health at State University Bangladesh (SUB) achieved a significant milestone in advancing knowledge and collaboration in the healthcare sector with its seminar on "Elevating Healthcare Excellence: Empowering Professionals for a Healthier Future."

Held at Dr Mahbubul Islam Auditorium, LABAID Specialized Hospital, Dhanmondi, the event took place on 29 November 2023, from 11:00am to 12:30pm. The seminar witnessed anenthusiastic participation of 110+ professionals, including doctors, nurses, medical technologists, hospital administrative officers, and others, fostering engaging conversations about advancing healthcare practices.

The lively atmosphere included a Q/A session where participants actively posed questions and engaged in discussions with the speakers.

Prof Nawzia Yasmin, Chairperson and Pro-Vice Chancellor of State University of Bangladesh (SUB), presided over the seminar, guiding the audience on a journey to understand the major trends and forces that are shaping the future of healthcare.

This includes understanding the impact of technology, demographics, economics, and social factors on healthcare delivery, also considering the ethical implications of new technologies and the challenges of providing equitable access to healthcare for all. The esteemed panel of speakers included: Chief Guest: Prof Major (Rtd) Dr Laila Arjumand Banu, Chief Gynecologist and Past President OGSB Labaid Specialized Hospital, Dhaka; Special Guest: Dr Md Jahangir Kabir, Chief Consultant Urologist, Uro-oncologist Labaid Specialized and Labaid Cancer Hospital, Adjunct Professor, SUB; Special Guest: Prof Mariam Faruqui (Shati), Senior Consultant, Gynae & Obs. Department & Labaid Fertility Centre; Keynote Speaker: Dr Abu Jamil Faisel, Public Health Expert; Advisors, MOHFW; Adjunct Professor, DOPH, SUB; Guest: Nuhad Raisa Seoty, Associate Professor and coordinator of the MPH program, Department of Public Health, SUB.

Healthcare professionals engaged in lively discussions about their professional growth, highlighting the importance of lifelong learning and teamwork in the ever-changing field of healthcare. Keynote speaker Dr. Abu Jamil Faisel shed light on the opportunities for higher education in Bangladesh and abroad, particularly highlighting the MPH programme at SUB as a valuable asset for healthcare professionals. The anchor of the seminar, Farida Begum, an alumna of the Department of Public Health, SUB, skillfully guided the event, adding a personal touch to the proceedings.

The seminar marked a remarkable success, leaving an indelible impact on the healthcare community. The Department of Public Health at SUB continues to lead the way in fostering excellence and empowerment in the healthcare sector.