PM inaugurates Super Specialised Hospital in Dhaka

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday inaugurated the country's first Super Specialised Hospital under the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka.

The premier virtually joined the inaugural function and declared the opening of the hospitalat 11:27am from her official residence Ganabhaban residence here.

Earlier on 13 September 2018, she laid the foundation stone of the state-of-the-art specialised hospital.

The hospital has 11 modular operation theatres of international standard and there will be at least five world class centres with different departments, disciplines.

It will be the country's first medical facility where centre-based medical services will be provided.

The five centres include – Cardio and CerebroVascular Centre, Hepatobiliary and Liver Transplant Centre, Mother and Child Health Care Centre, Kidney Disease Centre, and the Accident & Emergency Centre, and a 100-bed ICU.

Regarding centre-based medical services, Zulfker Rahman Khan, project director of the super specialised hospital, told The Business Standard that a patient will get comprehensive treatments at the five centres as each will have different departments, disciplines.

In Cardio and CerebroVascular Centre, a comprehensive treatment of Cardiac disease will be provided including Cardiology, Cardiac surgery, Paediatric Cardiology and Vascular Surgery, he added.

There will be 64 cabins including six VVIP cabins, 23 VIP cabins and deluxe cabins.

There will be a state-of-the-art operation theatre, and a state-of-the-art CT scan and all tests starting from MRI will be digitised in this hospital.

The state-of-the-art specialised hospital has been built at a cost of Tk1,366 crore on 3.4 acres of land on the north side of the BSMMU. Of the construction cost, South Korea provided Tk1,047 crore as a loan.

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Sharfuddin Ahmed compared the inauguration of the Super Specialised Hospital with the Padma Bridge as it is a major achievement in the country's health sector.

He hoped that the healthcare facility will be able to provide better treatment to patients and help reduce the trend of travelling abroad for treatment, ultimately reducing the suffering of people and medical expenses.