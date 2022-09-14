PM inaugurates Super Specialised Hospital in Dhaka

Health

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 11:46 am

Related News

PM inaugurates Super Specialised Hospital in Dhaka

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 11:46 am
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday inaugurated the country's first Super Specialised Hospital under the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka.

The premier virtually joined the inaugural function and declared the opening of the hospitalat 11:27am from her official residence Ganabhaban residence here.

Earlier on 13 September 2018, she laid the foundation stone of the state-of-the-art specialised hospital. 

The hospital has 11 modular operation theatres of international standard and there will be at least five world class centres with different departments, disciplines.

It will be the country's first medical facility where centre-based medical services will be provided.

The five centres include – Cardio and CerebroVascular Centre, Hepatobiliary and Liver Transplant Centre, Mother and Child Health Care Centre, Kidney Disease Centre, and the Accident & Emergency Centre, and a 100-bed ICU.

 

Regarding centre-based medical services, Zulfker Rahman Khan, project director of the super specialised hospital, told The Business Standard that a patient will get comprehensive treatments at the five centres as each will have different departments, disciplines.

In Cardio and CerebroVascular Centre, a comprehensive treatment of Cardiac disease will be provided including Cardiology, Cardiac surgery, Paediatric Cardiology and Vascular Surgery, he added.

There will be 64 cabins including six VVIP cabins, 23 VIP cabins and deluxe cabins.

There will be a state-of-the-art operation theatre, and a state-of-the-art CT scan and all tests starting from MRI will be digitised in this hospital.

The state-of-the-art specialised hospital has been built at a cost of Tk1,366 crore on 3.4 acres of land on the north side of the BSMMU. Of the construction cost, South Korea provided Tk1,047 crore as a loan.

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Sharfuddin Ahmed compared the inauguration of the Super Specialised Hospital with the Padma Bridge as it is a major achievement in the country's health sector.

He hoped that the healthcare facility will be able to provide better treatment to patients and help reduce the trend of travelling abroad for treatment, ultimately reducing the suffering of people and medical expenses.

Bangladesh / Top News

PM Sheikh Hasina / Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh Specialised Hospital / BSMMMU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an illegal RMG export business 

3h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First fifty ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps

19h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Salman Khan’s clothing brand to open its Dhaka outlet tomorrow

2h | Splash
Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

14h | Videos
Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Diet Plan for Weight Loss

14h | Videos
Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

14h | Videos
Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

6
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka