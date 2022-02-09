BSH to provide jobs to Jamuna Foundation Nursing College students

Jamuna Foundation Nursing College recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh Specialised Hospital.

Under the agreement, Bangladesh Specialised Hospital will provide clinical training to Jamuna Foundation Nursing College students and provide employment to those who pass the course, reads a press release.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, Director of the bank Kanutosh Majumder, Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, Director and CEO of Bangladesh Specialised Hospital Al Imran Chowdhury and Managing Director Engineer MA Kabir were present at the programme.

Admission to Jamuna Foundation Nursing College and scholarships for the poor and under privileged meritorious students are currently underway.