EBL, Wander Woman join hands to facilitate female travellers

Corporates

TBS Report
10 September, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 03:24 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has signed an agreement with Wander Woman to serve EBL women customers with discounts and benefits on a host of travel services.

Under the pact, EBL Women Banking and Wander Woman will work together for enhancing financial literacy and access to banking for avid women travellers, reads a press release.

EBL Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar and Founder and CEO of Wander Woman Sabira Mehrin Saba signed the agreement in Dhaka recently on behalf of their respective companies.

EBL Head of Business Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Liability and Wealth Management Sarmin Atik, Acting Head of Women Banking Natasha Kader and Partnership Manager of Wander Woman Humaira Rashid were present on the occasion.

