EBL signs MoU with CPDL

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CPDL, a leading real estate company.

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of Retail and SME Banking, Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) and Ziaul Hoque Khan, chief business officer of CPDL signed an MoU at the former's head office in Dhaka recently, reads a press release.

Under the MoU, EBL will offer Home Loan propositions to customers purchasing property from CPDL.

M Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of Business, and Md Zahed Chowdhury, head of Retail Asset from EBL and Eftikher Uddin Chowdhury, GM-Dhaka Operation from CPDL were present among others.