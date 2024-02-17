EBL offers home loan to Tropical Homes customers

17 February, 2024
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has announced a new partnership with real estate company Tropical Homes to provide home loans to its customers.

Under the agreement, EBL will offer home loans to customers purchasing properties from Tropical Homes.

This collaboration aims to streamline the home-buying process for customers by providing them with convenient financing options tailored to their needs, reads a press release.

The agreement was formalised through a signing ceremony held at EBL's head office in Dhaka recently.

EBL Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar, and Brigadier General Md Wahidul Islam Talukder (Retd), executive director of Tropical Homes Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions.

The signing ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials from both organisations.

Key personnel from EBL included Head of Business Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Asset Mohammad Salekeen Ibrahim, and Head of Retail Asset Md Zahed Chowdhury. Representing Tropical Homes were Director of Sales and Marketing M Haque Faishal, and Deputy General Manager of Marketing and Branding Nazmul Hasan Khan Mojlish.

