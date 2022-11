Eastern bank Ltd (EBL) organised a football tournament titled 'EBL Football Fiesta 2022' for its employees on Saturday (19 November) at Chef's Table Courtside Ground in the city.

Over 400 employees in 24 teams participated in this mega football event, reads a press release.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of EBL formally inaugurated the tournament and later handed over trophies to the champion and runner-up teams.