East Coast Group donates equipment to set up Covid-19 isolation unit

East Coast Group on Saturday donated equipment to set up a 10-bed Covid-19 isolation unit at Kulaura Upazilla Health Complex in Moulvibazar.

According to a press release, the donation was made in memory of the late Marina Yasmin Chowdhury, wife of Azam J Chowdhury, chairman of East Coast Group.

During the handover ceremony on 31 July, Chowdhury also assured of setting up another 10-bed Covid-19 isolation unit at the health complex soon.

Upazilla Health Complex officials, local dignitaries, and senior officials of the East Coast Group were present at the ceremony.