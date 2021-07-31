East Coast Group donates equipment to set up Covid-19 isolation unit

Corporates

TBS Report
31 July, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 08:37 pm

The isolation unit will be built at Kulaura Upazilla Health Complex in Moulvibazar

East Coast Group on Saturday donated equipment to set up a 10-bed Covid-19 isolation unit at Kulaura Upazilla Health Complex in Moulvibazar. 

According to a press release, the donation was made in memory of the late Marina Yasmin Chowdhury, wife of Azam J Chowdhury, chairman of East Coast Group. 

During the handover ceremony on 31 July, Chowdhury also assured of setting up another 10-bed Covid-19 isolation unit at the health complex soon.  

Upazilla Health Complex officials, local dignitaries, and senior officials of the East Coast Group were present at the ceremony.

