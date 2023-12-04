East Coast Group introduces EC organic fortified sunflower oil

EC Organic Products Ltd, a subsidiary of the East Coast Group, launches its organic fortified sunflower oil brand, ECORGANIC, in the presence of its officials, for the consumers in Dhaka on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy
EC Organic Products Ltd, a subsidiary of the East Coast Group, launches its organic fortified sunflower oil brand, ECORGANIC, in the presence of its officials, for the consumers in Dhaka on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy

EC Organic Products Ltd, a subsidiary of the East Coast Group, launched its organic fortified sunflower oil brand, ECORGANIC, for consumers in Dhaka on Saturday.

Tanveer A Chowdhury, managing director of EC Organic Products, underscored the company's commitment to delivering exceptional products crafted using European technology and maintaining the highest quality standards at their state-of-the-art facility in Ashulia, Dhaka.

"We are committed to making healthy living a reality for all; we have endeavoured to bring cholesterol-free oil and succeeded after various lab tests," he asserted. "In line with this philosophy, we introduced our range of Olio Orolio Olive Oils and now present our exceptional range of cholesterol-free EC Organic Sunflower Oils."  

East Coast Group officials stated that EC Organic Fortified Sunflower Oil is extracted from the finest organically grown sunflowers and enriched with vitamin A, E, and Phytosterols. 

The oil is available in convenient 5-litre, 3-litre, and 1-litre PET bottles, as well as 5-litre tin cans, and is already stocked at leading supermarkets and grocery stores across Bangladesh.

They mentioned that this is a new addition to the product line of the company which initiated its journey by launching Olio Orolio olive oil in 2022 and is committed to providing consumers with high-quality, healthy products.

This fortified sunflower oil is certified by the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution for both chemical measurement and product certification requirements. 

Additionally, it has been thoroughly examined by the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research to ensure its safety and quality. 

Furthermore, EC Organic Sunflower Oil is proudly compliant with food safety management system, good manufacturing practices, and good hygiene practices standards. 

The product is also HALAL-certified by the Bangladesh Islamic Foundation.

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, Dilruba Chowdhury, director of East Coast Group, said with the introduction of EC Organic Fortified Sunflower Oil, East Coast Group reaffirms its commitment to providing consumers with healthy and high-quality products that contribute to a wholesome lifestyle.

Among others, Tanjil Chowdhury, managing director at East Coast Group and chairman at Prime Bank, Munia Chowdhury, director at EC Organic Products, Masudur Rahim, CEO at East Coast Group, Md Abu Khair Hasanul Hasif Sowdagar, chief financial officer at East Coast Group, were present.

