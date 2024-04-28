Sudden storm, rain wreak havoc in Sreemangal

Many internal roads, including the Dhaka-Sylhet highway, were closed for traffic due to uprooted trees, electric poles and wires lying on the ground.

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Sudden storm and hail caused havoc in Moulvibazar's Sreemangal today (28 April), damaging roads and houses and causing power outages due to uprooted electric poles.

The storm, which started around 4:30pm today (28 April) and lasted for around half an hour, also damaged crops including vegetables and Boro paddy.

Anisur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Sreemangal Meteorological Office, said the speed of the storm was 89 kilometers per hour. 

"The peak duration of the storm was about 6 minutes," he added.

Rakendra Sharma, sub-assistant plant protection officer of Sreemangal Agricultural Extension Department, said, "There was a sudden storm and light hailstorm. We can tell how much crops have been damaged after collecting field level information."

Many internal roads, including the Dhaka-Sylhet highway, were closed for traffic due to uprooted trees, electric poles and wires lying on the ground. 

As of filing of this report, 50,000 residents of Sreemangal were without electricity.

Rupak Datta Chowdhury, a resident of the city's Purbasha area, said big trees fell and broke power transformers in his area.

Billboards and tin sheds of various businesses in the city were seen blown away by the storm, while trees fell on top of the roofs at some places.

Sreemangal Press Club Treasurer Ehsanul Haque said the press club's tin roof was blown away in the storm.

