DSEX jumps as regulatory decisions boost investors' confidence

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), surged in the first half-hour of trading today (21 May), buoyed by two significant moves from the securities regulator aimed at restoring investor confidence.

By 10:40am, the DSEX had jumped 84 points,, reaching 5,478.

Last night, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) reinstated the authority of stock exchanges to downgrade stocks to the Z category.

Additionally, the regulator increased the free limit facility for ICB Securities, a subsidiary of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh, from Tk10 crore to Tk50 crore.

This means that ICB Securities can invest up to Tk50 crore in a single day using credit facilities, although the loan must be settled by the end of the day, with ICB acting as a guarantor.

During the early house of the session, 296 scrips advanced, 29 declined, and 32 remained unchanged.

