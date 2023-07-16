Dr HBM Iqbal awarded AsiaOne's 'Bangladesh’s Best Chairman 2022'

16 July, 2023, 03:30 pm
16 July, 2023, 03:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Founder Chairman of The Premier Bank Limited, Freedom Fighter Dr HBM Iqbal (Ex-MP) has been awarded "Bangladesh's Best Bank Chairman 2022" by Singapore-based international business magazine 'AsiaOne'.

The Premier Bank Limited has also been awarded as "Bangladesh's Best Bank 2022" in the same event for outstanding contribution to the banking sector of Bangladesh.

Dr HBM Iqbal received the prestigious "Bangladesh's Best Chairman-2022" award at the "20th Edition Asia-Africa Business and Social Forum: Greatest Brands & Leaders 2023" event at JW Marriot Marquis Hotel, Dubai on Monday 10 July 2023. Moin Iqbal, vice chairman of The Premier Bank Limited also attended the ceremony and received the "Bangladesh's Best Bank-2022" on behalf of the Bank.

The award is a special honour bestowed by AsiaOne Magazine. Each year AsiaOne Magazine nominates the most prominent leaders for their exemplary success and selects a winner based on an analysis of financial performance of banks for the year 2022 by United Research Services (URS).

At the ceremony, Dr HBM Iqbal said as he received the award "I am humbled and inspired at being selected as the winner of 'AsiaOne' Magazines 'Bangladesh's Best Chairman 2022' category. Our motto 'Service First' means pushing boundaries and exceeding limitations every day to ensure 100% customer satisfaction in our services. Today's success comes from the combined effort of all our customers, employees, well-wishers, partners and stakeholders across the board; I am dedicating this award to them."

 

