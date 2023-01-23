DPE recommends disbursement of primary stipends thru' Nagad

Corporates

BSS
23 January, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 06:53 pm

Related News

DPE recommends disbursement of primary stipends thru' Nagad

BSS
23 January, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 06:53 pm
Nagad logo. Photo: Courtesy
Nagad logo. Photo: Courtesy

The Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) has recommended that stipends among primary school students be disbursed through Nagad, a mobile financial service provider of Bangladesh Postal Department, in the current fiscal year (2022-23).

In a recent letter to the secretary to Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, the DPE requested disbursements of primary stipends only through this MFS carrier.

Referring to State Minister for Primary and Mass Education, the letter said, "As per the agreement signed on 13 December 2020, a permission has been given to make a fresh deal with Nagad to disburse stipends. For this, relevant guidelines can be amended."

According to sources, primary education stipend used to be disbursed in keeping with the Government-to-Person (G2P) payment system issued by the Ministry of Finance from time to time. Now, stipend payout happens through a coordination between the Finance Division's G2P system and DPE's integrated digital system.

Earlier, there was an obligation to receive stipends from the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education only through "SureCash". Later, Postal Department's Nagad was entrusted with the task.

Because of its partnership with Nagad, the government's costs of stipend distribution reduced significantly and students get the entire amount as the MFS provider sends stipends along with cash-out charges.

Nagad's Chief Business Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman said Nagad successfully disbursed education stipends in the fiscal year 2021-2022 at a nominal charge. "We will continue our services with the same transparency and accuracy in the current fiscal year too if we get the job again," he pointed out.

"We are working for the betterment of marginal people. Our disbursement of primary education stipends bears testimony to it," he added.

In the last fiscal year, the state-owned MFS operator sent government stipends to the guardians of over 1.25 crore primary school children. Only in a few months, Nagad completed disbursements of stipends amounting to more than Taka 4,500 crore. And, students' guardians did not face any hassle in receiving the funds.

Students are registered on Nagad's digital platform using information from their birth certificates and mobile phone numbers alongside NIDs of their guardians. So, once the stipends are disbursed, students' guardians instantly receive the funds with cash-out charges in their Nagad accounts.

Each pre-primary student now gets Tk75 in stipend per month, while students of class I-V receive Tk150 each and two children from the same family get Taka 300 a month. And, sixth to eighth graders get Taka 200, and two children from the same family get Taka 400 a month.

To check school drop-outs and keep female students in classes, the government introduced primary stipends in 1999. The government currently disburses stipends among 1.4 crore school children across the country.

Nagad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Head Gear: A paradise for fashion enthusiasts

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

iPad Pro M2: Overkill, even for professionals

8h | Brands
There’s no question that the world is in the throes of many interlocking crises. The question is whether that amounts to something qualitatively new. Photo: Bloomberg

So we’re in a polycrisis. Is that even a thing?

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Sulekha Ink: A brand that traces its history back to a revolution

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

7h | TBS Stories
Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

23h | TBS Entertainment
One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

22h | TBS SPORTS
Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port