Domino’s introduces AR powered Pizza Box in Bangladesh

Domino's Pizza has just launched an innovative AR (Augmented Reality) pizza box celebrating Ramadan festivity.

One can switch the AR on by scanning the box with their mobile phone, clicking on the link, and then placing the camera on the box. The box uses filter racking to light up. Also, a gift card floats over the box containing a hidden gem: a secret coupon code to be shared with loved ones.

Besides introducing all these fun experiences, Domino's pizza box offers a new BOGO to the people; with a twist. Here BOGO means Buy 1 Give 1, feeding one underprivileged person for your every delivery order from them.

With these tech innovations and CSR driven through an AR-powered pizza box, Domino's Bangladesh has launched the mission of spreading happiness and goodness in this special month of Ramadan.

