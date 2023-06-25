30,000 children to get free meals from Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza has always been a brand that is synonymous with spreading happiness and joy through its delicious pizzas. The pizza giant continues to provide free meals to those in need to commemorate the joy of Eid-ul-Adha as a part of the "Buy 1 Give 1" campaign that ended in the holy month of Ramadan.

Under this initiative, for every delivery made during the holy month of Ramadan, the company pledged to feed one person in need, reads a press release.

Domino's Pizza through their "Buy 1 Give 1" campaign reached more than 8 million people in Dhaka with digital, print and other media. The campaign picked good wishes from numerous people of the country. Recognised celebrities and influencers of Bangladesh talked about it and wished good luck to the brand via their videos and posts.

The campaign proved to be a success, and Domino's Pizza partnered with two reputable foundations to distribute a total of 30,000 meals. The Apon Foundation and SOS Children's Village International in Bangladesh were the two organisations that the brand came to an agreement with.

Through Apon Foundation, Domino's Pizza will provide 5,400 free meals in a period of 3 months. The SOS Children's Villages, on the other hand, will provide 24,600 meals on behalf of Domino's Pizza; in a span of 7 months.

"Buy 1 Give 1 is a very close-to-heart initiative for all of us working at Domino's Pizza. We want to spread happiness among all in the society. The 30,000 meals we are distributing will bring 30,000 smiles which is one of the core objectives of our initiative. We shared 13,000 meals last year & this year, we are sharing more than double of that" said Saumil Mehta; managing director of Jubilant FoodWorks Bangladesh Limited.

