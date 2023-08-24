Domino's Pizza opens its 21st Store in Narayanganj

Domino's Pizza is expanding its footprint in Bangladesh and has opened its 21st store at Chasara in Narayanganj, said a press release.

It is Domino's Pizza Bangladesh's 1st store outside Dhaka City. The new store in Narayanganj was inaugurated on 17 August.

Domino's Pizza's expansion has been welcomed by the pizza lovers of Narayanganj as Domino's is one of the global pioneers in the industry. The brand is committed to deliver piping hot pizzas, garlic bread, and other sides & desserts like Choco Lava Delight - within 30-minutes of receiving an order. This hallmark "30-Minute" delivery promise of Domino's Pizza will be immediately available in the Narayanganj store. The inauguration of the new Domino's Pizza store was attended by the leadership team from Domino's Pizza Bangladesh and the beautiful students of "IHF – It's Humanity Foundation", a foundation that provides full free education with fun to the disadvantaged children.

"I am thrilled to announce the grand opening of our new store in Narayanganj. It's our very first store outside Dhaka city. We are continuously expanding our store network to meet the demands of our growing customer base in Bangladesh. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to providing delicious and convenient pizza to our valued customers. We are excited to bring our signature flavours and exceptional service to even more people, and we look forward to becoming an integral part of the neighbourhood in Narayanganj. Our team is dedicated to delivering an outstanding pizza experience, and we can't wait to serve you at our new locations" said Saumil Mehta, managing director of Jubilant FoodWorks Bangladesh Limited.

Domino's will be delivering hot and piping pizzas at College Road, Chairman Bari, Goli, Muktijoddha Shorok, Bangsal Road and many other places in Narayanganj. One can easily order online for delivery through Domino's Pizza Bangladesh App - available on play store, or, can order directly from the web at m.dominos.com.bd, or, call at 16656.

Other 20 restaurants of Domino's Pizza are situated in Dhaka City at Dhanmondi-2, Panthapath, Uttara-13, Banani, Mohammadpur, Wari, Lakshmi Bazaar, Mirpur-12, Mirpur-2, Khilgaon, Jamuna Future Park, Eskaton, Gulshan-1, Bashabo, Dhanmondi-27, Bashundhara R/A, Badda, Uttara Sector 6, Banasree and ECB Chattar. Domino's Pizza has been attracting pizza lovers from across the city for dine-in, delivery and take-away services.