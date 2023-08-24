Domino's Pizza opens its 21st Store in Narayanganj

Corporates

Press Release
24 August, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 08:34 pm

Related News

Domino's Pizza opens its 21st Store in Narayanganj

Press Release
24 August, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 08:34 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Domino's Pizza is expanding its footprint in Bangladesh and has opened its 21st store at Chasara in Narayanganj, said a press release. 

It is Domino's Pizza Bangladesh's 1st store outside Dhaka City. The new store in Narayanganj was inaugurated on 17 August. 

Domino's Pizza's expansion has been welcomed by the pizza lovers of Narayanganj as Domino's is one of the global pioneers in the industry. The brand is committed to deliver piping hot pizzas, garlic bread, and other sides & desserts like Choco Lava Delight - within 30-minutes of receiving an order. This hallmark "30-Minute" delivery promise of Domino's Pizza will be immediately available in the Narayanganj store. The inauguration of the new Domino's Pizza store was attended by the leadership team from Domino's Pizza Bangladesh and the beautiful students of "IHF – It's Humanity Foundation", a foundation that provides full free education with fun to the disadvantaged children.

"I am thrilled to announce the grand opening of our new store in Narayanganj. It's our very first store outside Dhaka city. We are continuously expanding our store network to meet the demands of our growing customer base in Bangladesh. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to providing delicious and convenient pizza to our valued customers. We are excited to bring our signature flavours and exceptional service to even more people, and we look forward to becoming an integral part of the neighbourhood in Narayanganj. Our team is dedicated to delivering an outstanding pizza experience, and we can't wait to serve you at our new locations" said Saumil Mehta, managing director of Jubilant FoodWorks Bangladesh Limited. 

Domino's will be delivering hot and piping pizzas at College Road, Chairman Bari, Goli, Muktijoddha Shorok, Bangsal Road and many other places in Narayanganj. One can easily order online for delivery through   Domino's Pizza Bangladesh App - available on play store, or, can order directly from the web at m.dominos.com.bd, or, call at 16656.  

Other 20 restaurants of Domino's Pizza are situated in Dhaka City at Dhanmondi-2, Panthapath, Uttara-13, Banani, Mohammadpur, Wari, Lakshmi Bazaar, Mirpur-12, Mirpur-2, Khilgaon, Jamuna Future Park, Eskaton, Gulshan-1, Bashabo, Dhanmondi-27, Bashundhara R/A, Badda, Uttara Sector 6, Banasree and ECB Chattar. Domino's Pizza has been attracting pizza lovers from across the city for dine-in, delivery and take-away services. 

Domino's Pizza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

9h | Splash
The Shinawatras are back in business

The Shinawatras are back in business

9h | Panorama
The new curriculum dubbed Competency Based Curriculum is expected to help to meet the country’s growing demand for skilled manpower and address the unemployment problem. Photo: Mumit M

Students revel in new NCTB curriculum, teachers and guardians not so much

16h | Panorama
How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Rocket Women' of India Ritu Karidhal the mastermind behind Chandrayaan-3

'Rocket Women' of India Ritu Karidhal the mastermind behind Chandrayaan-3

4h | TBS World
Opposition to Putin is such a terrible outcome?

Opposition to Putin is such a terrible outcome?

5h | TBS World
BRICS invites 6 countries to be new members

BRICS invites 6 countries to be new members

5h | TBS World
Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

7h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19