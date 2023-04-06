Domino’s Pizza opens its 17th store at Badda

06 April, 2023, 07:25 pm
Domino’s Pizza opens its 17th store at Badda

Domino's Pizza, world's leading pizza chain, has opened its 17th store at Badda in Dhaka city.

The new store at Badda was officially inaugurated on Thursday (6 April) to provide the consumers with an opportunity to enjoy the Cheesy Happiness, reads a press release.

Domino's Pizza's expansion has been welcomed by Badda's pizza lovers as Domino's is one of the global pioneers in the food industry.

The brand is committed to deliver piping hot pizzas, garlic bread & desserts like Choco lava cake within 30 minutes of receiving an order.

This hallmark delivery promise of Domino's Pizza will be available from their Badda outlet. 

The leadership team and key stakeholders attended the inauguration of the new Domino's Pizza store.

Saumil Mehta, the managing director of the company, expressed gratitude to all for showing their love for Domino's Pizza.

