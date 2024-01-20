Didar A Husain elected chairman of IUB Board of Trustees

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) announced Didar A Husain, a founding trustee, has been elected to be the Chairman of the IUB Board of Trustees for the year 2024-25.

Mr. Husain, while a freshman at the University of Dhaka, answered the call to join the War of Liberation. He was commissioned as an officer in the 1st War Course of the Bangladesh Army on October 9, 1971, posted to 10 East Bengal. The Liberation War Museum attests to his and his colleagues' gallantry at Belonia.

Leaving the army as a Major in 1981, he entered the textile business in New Asia and was a Vice President of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) during 2005-2006. Presently, he is the Chairman of Rahim Textile Mills Limited. Besides, he is the Managing Director and Chairman of joint venture companies PCS Bangladesh Private Limited and Cannon Pest Management Bangladesh Private Limited respectively. He is honoured to be a member of the National Council of Diabetic Association of Bangladesh (BADAS).

Mr. Husain is empathetic about teamwork and hard work and wishes to contribute to IUB's pursuit of excellence.

Earlier in December 2023, the Education, Science, Technology, and Cultural Development Trust (ESTCDT), the founding trust of IUB, announced the election and formation of the Board of Trustees for the term 2024-25.

The other members of the board are Mr. A K Ashraf Uddin Ahmed, Dr. Husne Ara Ali, Mr. Rashed Chowdhury, Mr. A Matin Chowdhury, Mr. Ismail Dobash, Mr. Javed Hosein, Mr. Mirza Salman Ispahani, Mr. Altamash Kabir, Mr. A H A Rasheed Khan, Mrs. Salma Karim, Mr. A Quaiyum Khan, Mr. Mohammad Zakaria Khan, Mrs. Yasmine Z. Mahmud, Mr. Wajid Ali Khan Panni, Mr. Saifur Rahman, Mr. Abdul Hai Sarker, Mr. Altaf Hossain Sarker, Mr. Towhid Samad and Mrs. Nilufer Zafarullah.