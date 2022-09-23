Dhaka Regency Tourism Fest kicks off

Marking World Tourism Day 2022, Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort is celebrating a 10-day long festival titled 'Dhaka Regency Tourism Fest-2022' with Exclusive Offers at all services and facilities.

The festival started Thursday (22 September) and will continue till 1 October, said a press release.

The event was inaugurated by cutting a cake in the presence of distinguished guests, which was attended by Shahid Hamid, executive director, Md Mahmud Hassan, head of Sales and Marketing, ATM Ahmed Hossain, director, Food and Beverage from Dhaka Regency and Officials of Event Partners – US Bangla, Novo Air and Radio Today!

The festival will highlight Flavors of regional signature foods of Bangladesh with multi cuisines only at Tk5,999 with the breathtaking offer 'DINE 3 @ PRICE OF 1' at Grandiose Restaurant.

Along with considerable discounts in all outlets and facilities, the hotel offers attractive fest special room packages including all-inclusive DINE and STAY at 12,121 with Buffet Dinner and Buffet Breakfast for up to 2 adults and 2 kids below 6 years of age and 'Happy Stay' Room Offer at Tk8,585 net only with Buffet breakfast for couple.

Throughout the festival week, City's most popular rooftop garden restaurant - GRILL ON THE SKYLINE offers 15 % Flat Discount on Food, Juvenex Spa and Salon offers 20% discount, Bubble Flavor lounge offers BUY 1 GET 1 on Burger and Pizza for unforgettable experience with loved ones. Moreover, DHAKA REGENCY is offering 1 month trial membership only at TK15,000 at DR Fitness and Swimming Pool.

The Hotel's loyalty program 'Dhaka Regency Premier Club' members will enjoy exclusive offers at all the outlets in all services and facilities of the hotel with the highest preferences.