Smokey and flavourful BBQ festival at Dhaka Regency this November

As November arrives, the heat of summer seems like a memory, making way for the cool embrace of winter.

Prepare your taste buds for an unforgettable journey of smoky, succulent goodness as Dhaka Regency's Rooftop Garden Restaurant Grill on the Skyline is all set to host the BBQ Fiesta, scheduled to kick off on 16 November, 2023, every day from 6pm to 11pm.

This enchanting culinary event promises to be a haven for barbecue enthusiasts and food connoisseurs, making it a must-attend spectacle in the heart of Dhaka.

The rooftop garden restaurant renowned for its enchanting ambiance and panoramic views of Dhaka's skyline sets the perfect stage for the BBQ Fiesta.

The BBQ Fiesta promises to be a smorgasbord of flavours and culinary creativity.

From tender, marinated meats to charred vegetables and an array of delectable sides, there's something for every palate. The event will feature a diverse menu, ensuring that both meat lovers and vegetarians can indulge in their BBQ fantasies that start from BDT 1550++; with a complete selection of fresh, delectable meat and seafood accompanied by complimentary side dishes.

The sizzle of meats on the grill and the aromatic char of vegetables create an ambience, which is as delectable as the dishes themselves. Succulent kebabs, tikka, perfectly grilled chicken, and melt-in-the-mouth beef steaks will be waiting at the grill station, which will leave the diners wanting more.

This fiesta is not just about food; it's a complete sensory experience. Smooth rhythm of background music, captivating lighting, and a welcoming atmosphere will complement your dining experience, making it a perfect place to unwind and socialise.