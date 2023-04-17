Experience Eid fiesta at Dhaka Regency

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort recently announced special offers to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid ul Fitr 2023, said a press release. 

It will offer signature Eid special dishes under its Eid Fiesta offers. During this Eid ul Fitr celebration, guests can enjoy a lavish spread of traditional and contemporary dishes prepared by the hotel's expert chefs and the hotel will offer an unforgettable culinary experience for all guests at Tk4,444 net at the hotel's signature Grandiose Restaurant with buy one get one free offer for selected bank card holders, GP Stars and members of Dhaka Regency Premier Club.

There are opportunities for winning Eid gifts including couple's air tickets for Dhaka-Cox's Bazar–Dhaka and Dhaka-Sylhet-Dhaka, shopping vouchers from popular brands, vacation stay at luxury hotels at Cox Bazar and Sylhet.

Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort Sales and Marketing Director Md Mahmud Hassan said, "We are delighted to offer our guests a unique Eid ul Fitr experience with many Eid exclusive offers including festive buffet dinner, room packages and discounts at all outlets. We have curated a special menu that captures the essence of the festival and celebrates the rich culinary heritage of Bangladesh."

Guests who wish to take the celebration to the next level and who want to escape daily household chores in this festive season may opt for the Holiday Enhancement package,  Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort offers exclusive Eid ul Fitr stay packages, which includes a luxurious room with complimentary buffet breakfast and buffet dinner for two persons only at Tk12,555 net and Tk8,787 net. 

The hotel features a range of amenities, including a swimming pool, a fitness centre; Juvenex Spa and Saloon where guests can enjoy 20% discount on Eid grooming and spa service, 30% off on pizza and burgers at Bubble Flavor Lounge and many more. The offer is scheduled to begin from 22 April 2023 and will continue till 28 April 2023. 

