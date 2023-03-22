Dhaka Regency announces exclusive offers for Ramadan

Corporates

Press Release
22 March, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 11:16 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka Regency recently announced its exclusive offer for Ramadan 2023. The hotel has prepared a range of special packages and discounts for its guests to celebrate the holy month, said a press release. 

The offers include special rates for guests staying during the holy month, making it easier than ever to experience the magic of Ramadan and a special Ramadan offer is designed to help guests immerse themselves in the rich traditions and customs of this blessed time.

The rooms are designed to provide the ultimate comfort and relaxation. During stay, guests will enjoy luxurious accommodations, delicious Iftar followed by dinner and Suhoor meals or buffet breakfast, and a range of activities and experiences that will bring the spirit of Ramadan to life with the Ramadan special room package which will allow guests to enjoy a comfortable stay.

Guests can break their fast with delicious buffet iftar followed by dinner, featuring a wide range of traditional Middle Eastern and international dishes. Only some selected bank cards holders, Dhaka Regency Premier Club Members and GP Stars will get the privileges to enjoy the Bbuy one get one free offer on buffet iftar followed by dinner at Grandiose Restaurant.   

"We are delighted to offer this exclusive package to our guests during Ramadan," said Dhaka Regency Sales and Marketing Director Mahmud Hassan.

"We want to ensure that our guests have a memorable and meaningful experience during this special month, and we believe that our offer will provide just that," he added. 

The hotel also announced offers at its various outlets; such as a 20% Discount on Spa, 30% discount on dessert items, buy one get one free offer for burgers and Pizza and more. 

The offer is available from the first of Ramadan and will continue till the end of the holy month. 

