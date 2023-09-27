Dhaka Regency announces exclusive tourism fest offer

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort is thrilled to announce an exclusive Tourism Fest 2023 Offer that promises an unforgettable experience for travelers, tourists and its guests. 

This event is set to kick off on 27 October and will run through 30 October, providing a host of remarkable attractions and special deals for visitors to Dhaka Regency, said a press release.

The event was inaugurated on 26 September evening with a cake cutting ceremony by Executive Director Shahid Hamid FIH with all HOD of the Department and associates of  Dhaka Regency.

Highlights of the Tourism Fest Offer include luxurious accommodation where guests can indulge in a world-class stay at Dhaka Regency's opulent rooms, impeccable service, and stunning views of the city.

Guests can enjoy the flavors of Dhaka with a range of culinary experiences, from traditional Bangladeshi cuisine to international delights only at Tk6,666 Net at the most popular Grandiose Restaurant situated at level 6; all prepared by our expert chefs. Dhaka Regency Premier Club Members, Fans of Dhaka Regency and selective card will get "DINE THREE AT PRICE OF ONE FREE" offer.

Guests can take special 20% discounts on spa treatments, 15% Discount on Food FOR ALL GUESTS at Grill on the Skyline, "BUY ONE GET ONE FREE" for Burger at Bubble Flavor Lounge, "BUY ONE GET ONE FREE" at  Chotpoti & Fuchka Corner situated at level- 5,  50% Discount on Annual GYM Membership and more during the festival period.

