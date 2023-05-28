Meet the Mangoon's: Celebrate exquisite flavours of mango at Dhaka Regency

The Dhaka Regency has announced a mango festival titled as 'Meet the Mangoon's', to celebration of the nation's favourite fruit.

This year's festival promises to be a true feast for the senses, offering a unique opportunity for mango enthusiasts to indulge in a variety of delectable mango-inspired delights, reads a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

Taking place at the renowned grandiose restaurant, located within the premises of Dhaka Regency, as well as several other outlets within the hotel, the Mango Festival will run from 1 June to 10 June, every day at 6:30pm to 10:30pm.

"Indulge in a feast for your taste buds as we bring you the much-awaited Mango Festival at Buffet Dinner Corner! This culinary extravaganza aims to showcase the versatility and exquisite flavors of mango through an array of specially crafted dishes, desserts, and beverages. Mark your calendars and bring your loved ones to Buffet Dinner Corner's at Mango Festival and Delight your palate with an extraordinary range of mango-infused delicacies," said the release.

Guests visiting the Mango Festival can expect a mouthwatering assortment of mango-infused creations meticulously prepared by Dhaka Regency's talented team of chefs. From refreshing mango smoothies to luscious mango salads, there will be something to please every palate.

The Mango Festival at Dhaka Regency's Grandiose and other outlets is open to both hotel guests and the Mango lovers. For more information and reservations, please contact Dhaka Regency at: 01713332661 or visit: https://fb.me/e/Xq7gy6di